Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Sells 2,644 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

