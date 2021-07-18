Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Sells 51,929 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 51,929 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $2,136,359.06.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.