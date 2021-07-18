Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $61,689.09 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70.

Impinj stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Impinj by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

