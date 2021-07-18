Insider Selling: Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Insider Sells 6,240 Shares of Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $163.77 and a 52-week high of $314.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.45.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.