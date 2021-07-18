Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Ian H. Siegel sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $2,942,050.00.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,707. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,095,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

