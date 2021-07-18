Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Insider Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34.

MYRG stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. 98,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $92.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

