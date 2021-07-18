Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 508,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

