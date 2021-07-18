Insider Selling: Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

