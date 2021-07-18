Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells $23,800.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000.

