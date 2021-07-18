Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $752,000.

