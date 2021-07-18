Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $65.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $933.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $6,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 161.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.