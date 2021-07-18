Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 17,375 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20.

Shares of SITE opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

