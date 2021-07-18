Insider Selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.71. 365,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,720. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $678.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

