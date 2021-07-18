Insider Selling: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Major Shareholder Sells $140,846,024.92 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $140,846,024.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TASK opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

