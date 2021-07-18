Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Sells 10,538 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $668,214.58.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

