Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $7,824,080.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.