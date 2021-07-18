Insider Selling: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells 847,013 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 847,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $6,352,597.50.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

