Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Sells $109,324.25 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,028 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 201,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

