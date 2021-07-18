Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $64,116.25 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Finally, MWG Management Limited lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

