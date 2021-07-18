Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $1,359,360.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $156.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.