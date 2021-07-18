Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) EVP Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00.

ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.74. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

