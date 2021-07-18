Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $801,189.73 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.