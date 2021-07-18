Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.