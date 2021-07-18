Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.97 on Friday, hitting $268.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.10. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

