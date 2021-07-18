inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $106.50 million and approximately $21,478.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

