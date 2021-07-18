Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) Short Interest Update

Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

INVI remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Integral Vision has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Integral Vision Company Profile

Integral Vision, Inc develops, manufactures and markets flat panel display inspection equipment, machine vision-based systems and applications development software. The company’s products are primarily used in machine vision to evaluate operating displays for cosmetic and functional defects and it also provides electrical testing for given application.

