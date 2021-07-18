Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Posts Earnings Results

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

