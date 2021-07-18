InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $64.20

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.20, but opened at $66.36. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 2,594 shares traded.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

