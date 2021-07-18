International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of IFF opened at $143.42 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 125,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

