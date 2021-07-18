Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

