Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $501.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.59 and a 12-month high of $511.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

