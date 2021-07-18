Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $1,060.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $841.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $950.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $606.36 and a twelve month high of $965.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $877.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

