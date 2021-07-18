Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:IVA opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

