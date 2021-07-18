Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.55. 41,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,935. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

