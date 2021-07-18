Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.62.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

