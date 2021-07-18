iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,294 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,992. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.