iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

