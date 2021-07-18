iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,902 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

BKF opened at $52.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.53.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

