iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SDG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. 64,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,205. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

