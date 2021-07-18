iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the June 15th total of 995,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,616,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.48 during trading hours on Friday. 767,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

