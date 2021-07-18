iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.96. 1,137,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

