Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MBCFF stock remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

