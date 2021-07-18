ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $66.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

