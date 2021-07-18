Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1,640.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Ituran Location and Control worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

