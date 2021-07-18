James B. Gattoni Sells 20,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $3,427,200.00.

LSTR opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.89 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Landstar System by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Landstar System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.21.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

