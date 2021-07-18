Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 48,460 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,008,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

