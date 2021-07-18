Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Veritiv by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

