Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

