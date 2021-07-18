Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $173.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.86 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.