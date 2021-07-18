Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 96,674 Shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 427.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,674 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.20% of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLIN opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92. VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

